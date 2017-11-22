Being a celeb doesn't make victim shaming okay

When is it ever okay to excuse bigotry and ignorance? Because over the past week or so, it seems that we are comfortable either pardoning or attacking others on the basis of age and race - and even their previous indiscretions.

The two latest culprits of rape victim shaming and discrediting are TV actress and producer Lena Dunham, 31, and Olympics star Gabby Douglas, who turns 22 next month.

The former (no stranger to controversy, thanks to her contradictory stances on feminism and race and the relationship between the two) sparked renewed anger when she and Lenny Letter (her weekly online feminist newsletter or blog) co-founder Jenni Konner came out to defend friend and Girls writer and producer Murray Miller against allegations by actress Aurora Perrineau that he raped her five years ago, when she was only 17.

For the record, Murray has denied the allegations - á la film producer Harvey Weinstein, award-winning actors Jeffrey Tambor and Kevin Spacey, US President Donald Trump and US Senate candidate Roy Moore, etc.