Bodies on highway symptomatic of an unpoliced industry

Entrepreneur magazine published an article in September on the ins and outs of starting a funeral business.

It quotes Chris Molynex, of the National Funeral Directors' Association of SA, as saying: "A funeral director is in fact an events manager, but one who doesn't have as much time to organise an event."

Dark words, but true. Just ask Aaron Mabuza, the owner of Soweto Funeral Services, who last week rented a trailer to transport bodies from Charlotte Maxeke hospital for a paupers' burial.

Entrepreneur magazine went on to say that subcontracting was a good way to make money and popular tributes at funerals were the release of a dove or butterflies at the graveside. "Another appealing choice is a bagpiper or a 'live' jazz band to play at the end of the ceremony."