What should African leaders learn from the fall of Robert Mugabe? For ANC Speaker and Deputy Enabler-General‚ Baleka Mbete‚ the answer is dark and aromatic.

“Lessons for all of Africa is that‚ when the coffee is brewing‚ you need to smell it‚” she told an audience on Tuesday evening.

It was an enigmatic thing to say and no doubt journalists had questions. Did this also apply to leaders who used Nespresso machines? Instead of smelling the coffee should they listen for some sort of warning psssht?

But before they could raise their hands‚ Mbete was done. “That is all I want to say‚” she concluded‚ and the conversation was dropped like an empty Starbucks cup with ‘Robbert Moogarbi’ scrawled on the side.

It was a good attempt by Mbete. As we enter the ‘It Wasn’t Me’ phase of South African politics‚ where senior henchpuppets pretend they never rubber-stamped any of the stuff they rubber-stamped‚ there’s going to be a lot of this sort of pro-democracy‚ anti-authoritarian rhetoric. Mbete’s coffee soundbyte was particularly elegant‚ offering nothing obviously confrontational but still implying a faint warning to the elderly kleptocrats who squat on international politics.