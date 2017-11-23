And now for the next chapter in the story of Zimbabwe

Sometimes when reading a particularly gripping novel, you find yourself galloping through the first chapters.

From plot twist to new intrigue, you find yourself turning from page to page until suddenly the story ends and you're left with a feeling of emptiness over having to part with characters who have filled your waking and sleeping hours. The story of Robert Mugabe's removal unfolded in similar fashion over the past week, with few people anticipating that the now former president would leave the seat he occupied for 37 years via a terse letter handed in to parliament.

However, unlike with a gripping novel, the last page of which has been turned, the story of Zimbabwe is only beginning. The protagonists have been lined up for a sequel which the world will watch with keen interest.