Driven loopy by a stoner with a never-ending song

Today I heard Tracy Chapman's Fast Car in the airport. Whenever I hear Tracey Chapman's Fast Car I think of Tobias Ngwenya, and the first and last time I smoked, and the strange power of passivity.

During my first year of university I stayed in a small single room in the worst real estate in my residence, the long, dark, sticky corridor that led to the bar. It was a bad place to be, and not just because every night you had to use a rolled-up towel to defend yourself against drunk seniors enjoying the competitive sport of trying to projectile-vomit under your door.

No, far worse was that Tobias Ngwenya lived in the room above me and our windows opened on to a small shared courtyard and all day, every day, he would play Tracy Chapman's Fast Car and no matter what I did I could not keep it out of my room.

It's not that I don't like the musical stylings of Tracy Chapman - although in truth I don't much like the musical stylings of Tracy Chapman - it's more that he played that one song, over and over. How did he do it, in an age before digital settings and "repeat" buttons? He must have physically recorded Fast Car back to back, over and over, filling 180 minutes of cassette tape. That is dedication. That is obsession. That is insane. If Tobias Ngwenya had channelled that focus into other areas of his life, where might he be today?