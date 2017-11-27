Zimbabwe hoodwinked

One of the greatest acts of disservice that we Africans do to our fellow citizens is to keep quiet when our brothers and sisters lose their way. We cast down our eyes and hold our tongues when it is time to speak directly and with a clear voice.

When Jacob Zuma, the president of South Africa, built himself a massive palace in his rural village in Nkandla, many of our fellow Africans knew what was going on. They had seen this before. They had seen Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire do it. They had seen Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe do it. They knew that this was the first sign of abuse of power. They said nothing.

So I will not apologise for saying clearly and loudly and repeatedly that Zimbabweans have been hoodwinked. They have been lied to. They have been sold a bum steer. They have been bamboozled with words. And they have swallowed the lie that a new dawn has come. It makes me want to weep, watching so many being fooled by so few.

The Zimbabwe state broadcaster greeted new President Emmerson Mnangagwa's reign with the words: "This is a new dawn, a new era."