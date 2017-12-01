Operation that captured world's imagination

It was an operation that earned him acclaim, but the world's first heart transplant also provoked hate mail and outspoken criticism of South African surgeon Christiaan Barnard 50 years ago.

"We did not realise that it would take the public by storm and create such an outcry," says Dene Friedmann, a specialist nurse on the cardiovascular team, standing in the same Cape Town operating theatre where the medical feat took place.

"There were people who wrote quite critical letters to Professor Barnard, horrible letters calling him 'the butcher'," says Friedmann, now in her seventies.

The French magazine Paris Match summed up the ethical debate in a headline: "The battle of the heart. Do surgeons have the right?"

But the scientific community welcomed the technical advance and ordinary citizens sent congratulations.

At the time the heart was not considered a mere organ - it was more a symbol of deeper meaning, for some, the bringer and taker of life itself.