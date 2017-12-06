What’s that you say? We can’t give up? Education is too important to surrender so easily?

Oh really? Education is important to South Africans? Since when?

If we care so much about education‚ where are the two pages devoted to it in every daily newspaper‚ the way sport gets at least two? If we care so much about education‚ why does losing a goddamned rugby match trigger days of anger and weeks of passionate debate while yesterday’s news elicits nothing but a sigh? If we care so much about education‚ where are the magazines about schools and teachers‚ sharing shelf space in every supermarket queue with the ones about soap opera stars and British royals and cooking?

Even those whose job it is to call out the government’s catastrophic education policies were either muted or invisible after the news broke. The DA tweeted a demand for an investigation‚ but Mmusi Maimane’s only two tweets involved Nelson Mandela and a meeting with the Public Protector. The EFF didn’t even go that far‚ its official account dedicated entirely to the Ndlozi graduation‚ although Julius Malema did take a moment to retweet an irate Virgin Active member.