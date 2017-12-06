Rivalry between AKA and Cassper is driving SA music upwards

Neither of them will ever admit it, but Cassper Nyovest and AKA have been good for each other and their rivalry (feigned or not) continues to propel them and our music industry to greater heights.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, may not have been at the FNB Stadium to witness his "nemesis" (real name Refiloe Phoolo) draw a reported 68,000 fans, but he played a miniature and remote part in its success.

Like the fierce competition between Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and Liverpool in the early 1990s, the antagonism between this hip-hop pair is born out of vying for the same accolades, and the desire to establish oneself as the kingpin.

It has created an enmity between their fans too - and therefore a desire for the same fans to help each artist get one over the other.

Firstly, Cassper Nyovest must be congratulated for his immense tenacity to keep climbing the endless rungs up the success ladder. It was two years ago, after "filling up the Dome", that he tweeted about aiming to do the same at the Orlando Stadium and then Nasrec.