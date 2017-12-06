Scoundrels who couldn't wait for death of Mandela

If a picture tells a thousand words, then the portrait painted in the four years since Nelson Mandela's death is nothing short of a novel.

On December 5 2013, Madiba passed away. It didn't take long for the post-Mandela state to unravel and for the vultures to swoop.

Nothing illustrates the state of our near-instant morass more vividly than Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on Monday into how the ANC officials in the Eastern Cape cashed in on Mandela's death and spending for his funeral from the R300-million which was diverted from the infrastructure development grant in one of South Africa's poorest provinces.

The Buffalo City municipality got a particular hammering, with Mkhwebane pointing fingers at senior officials who misused at least R5-million allocated for the Mandela funeral.