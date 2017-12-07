Motshekga has failed miserably

Angie Motshekga has three degrees in education and more than eight years' experience as schools minister, but she is useless at her job. And even if uselessness is the principal qualification needed to ensure survival in President Jacob Zuma's ever-changing cabinet, in Motshekga's case the price being paid is simply too high.

It is this: almost 80% of Grade 4s are functionally illiterate. What that effectively means, as they embark on a phase of their education that stops teaching them to read and starts using reading as a tool to acquire more knowledge, is that they are on course for a lifetime of underachievement and unemployment.

It gets worse. Motshekga knew this five years ago, when the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study reported that 77% of children could not read for meaning. Now the figure is 78%. In response to one horrifying statistic, Motshekga has spent five years achieving an even worse one.