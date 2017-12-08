'Learning life lessons from my most prized possession - my journals'

It was made by L Barker CC, and their place of manufactory was a street address in Selby. It was so beautiful and strong and so obviously made to last forever that it forced me to consider seriously the words I wrote in it.

It took a year to fill the first one, and after a year the relationship had ended and I was moving out. It took three months to finish the second one.

Every December in the week before New Year I reread journals to remind myself what I thought about the year while it was happening. Sometimes I go back and read journals from previous years or long ago and startle myself with things I'd forgotten: how much I could drink without dying when I was 33, for instance, or how often I have exactly the same thought and think I'm having it for the first time.

Sometimes I'm embarrassed for myself and sometimes I'm proud; it's like a geologic record of small tectonic shifts and sudden cataclysmic lurches, a real-time account of a fool learning lessons, feeling them on the skin, having to learn them and forget them again but gradually growing. The pages are a trail of breadcrumbs leading through a dark forest to now.

I've never lost one but once after an impromptu swim I left Journal 8 beside the sea in Elba (I know it was J8 without even skimming the pages because there are still grains of fine Elba beach sand in the binding) and a stranger found it and tracked me down that evening on my ship just before it sailed. When he saw me he looked surprised and I realised he must have read it and I was not what he was expecting. I still don't know if that's a good or bad thing.