Markus Jooste‚ until this week the CEO of Steinhoff‚ admits that he has “made some big mistakes”.

This is debatable. I’m not sure that people who are worth $400-million make mistakes‚ at least not the way you and I make mistakes. What the hyper-rich call “mistakes” are usually just decisions that make them fractionally less hyper-rich; the difference between buying that racehorse for Christmas and having to wait until Easter.

More importantly‚ I’m not sure that “mistake” is quite the right word to describe what might turn out to be the biggest fraud in South African history.

A mistake is where you accidentally forget to pick up the kids. When you pile up about R190-billion‚ douse it with petrol and set it on fire‚ well‚ that’s something else.

So far that something else is being called an “accounting irregularity”‚ which is what a mugging is called when it’s done by someone with an MBA.