Dear ANC, now is the time to do the right thing and save SA

He has handed the proud country of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe to the Gupta family. You, dear ANC delegate, know that Des van Rooyen, Mosebenzi Zwane and others were appointed by the Gupta family. You know that Zuma's son Duduzane works for the Guptas. You also know that Ace Magashule's sons work for them too.

And you don't need any evidence to know that Zuma himself is dressed, fed and instructed by the Guptas. In him they have found their baas boy.

Ten years ago this week your comrades arrived in Polokwane in Limpopo, with anger in their hearts. They wanted to get rid of Mbeki. Inexplicably, they blamed him for Zuma having slept with and most probably raped a vulnerable daughter of his friend.

They also blamed Mbeki for having fired Zuma, who had taken bribes from Schabir Shaik and others to crook the controversial arms deal of the late 1990s.

Zuma was portrayed as a victim, a child-like innocent person manipulated by Mbeki. What a lie.

In their anger, their myopia and their mob mentality, your comrades voted Zuma into power and ushered in the worst presidency of the post-apartheid era.

The record is there for all to see: on every conceivable level the country has slid so far behind its peers that we have become a joke.