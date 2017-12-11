These courageous journalists need our support

The deep dysfunctionality in our criminal justice system will be exposed in the coming days as the police attempt to arrest investigative journalists and authors Jacques Pauw and Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

Both are being pursued by the police on charges relating to information they have published in their books, Pauw's The President's Keepers and Myburgh's The Republic of Gupta.

It says everything about the rule of law in South Africa that the authorities now target two writers with criminal charges yet ignore their astounding revelations of corruption and malfeasance worth billions and involving the most powerful figures in the land.

As the police - more specifically a certain colonel in Durban - prepare to make their move this week, South Africans who have supported Pauw's courageous journalism in what is arguably the most important book to be published in democratic South Africa will need to stand up again and be counted.