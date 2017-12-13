When party politics and patriotism don't align, the country comes second

Of small loss to our household will be my early morning walks accompanied by my eager dachshund to the front gate to collect and then pore over its contents with my first mug of coffee for the day. I can then mark up the articles which annoy and enthral and use them as fodder for a future column.

Now it will only be available online - a big win for the ease of convenience, as in winter you don't have to leave the bedroom. With all the additions, which you can navigate with a gridful of electrons not confined by the limitations of newsprint, there are a lot of new possibilities. But still one feels the looming loss.

Then on Saturday at Nasrec, Soweto, the ANC begins its long dark night of the soul - or a series of them - as it decides whether to be rid of the Zumas or to stick with the rotting politics which has defined the past decade in South Africa.

Now here is a dilemma for all supporters of the opposition parties who have no say in the ANC decision but have a mighty interest in the outcome of who will lead the ruling party.

If you are an opposition partisan you pray for a victory for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The calculation here is very simple. eNCA has commissioned polling company Markdata to survey the nation on the topic.

The results are very stark. Among self-declared ANC supporters, Cyril Ramaphosa leads NDZ by a whopping 64% to 14%. All people polled also stated by a margin of 54% to 21.3% that if for some reason the ANC chose NDZ then "the ANC would lose more votes".