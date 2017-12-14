Court ruling gives hope for a future without Zuma

Given President Jacob Zuma's legal track record, he must be getting extremely nervous about what might happen once he no longer controls the levers of power - something that could happen as early as next week.

His latest defeat, on Wednesday, was the most humiliating, which says a lot in view of the fact that the Constitutional Court has previously found that he failed in his duty to uphold his oath of office and the constitution of the republic.

Handing down judgment in the High Court in Pretoria, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said Zuma had shown "flagrant disregard" for the constitutional obligations of then public protector Thuli Madonsela in his "reckless" attempt to obtain an interdict in October 2016 halting the release of her report on state capture.