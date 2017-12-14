National political leadership should‚ therefore‚ be about creating a vision for the future of our country and‚ through honest and transparent actions‚ to rally the great talent this country possesses toward building a prosperous future for all of us.

The ANC’s elective conference is about much more than simply choosing a new crop of dodgy politicians to lead the party‚ it is about the future leadership of our country‚ realising the potential inherent in our people‚ and claiming our place as the drivers of African economic resurgence. The eyes of the world are on the ANC delegates over the next few days and the judgments will be severe if our ruling party fails in its task to elect sound leadership.

It should not‚ however‚ be about personalities and patronage‚ but instead‚ the deliberations should consider policies and each candidate’s vision for our national prosperity.

SA is plagued by the legacy of a pitifully unethical President‚ blinded by lustful greed‚ and seemingly unconcerned with the plight of ordinary citizens.