How love and bad videos got me here

The first words of mine ever printed in a newspaper were in what was then called the Weekly Mail & Guardian.

I wasn't a writer back then; I was fresh from university and working in an office to which I had to report at 8am and from which I could not escape before 4.30pm. Everyone in the office was awful, including me.

In my lunch breaks I often sat with the secretaries who were also awful but a little less awful than everyone else. One day over lunch one of the secretaries lifted her sandwich to her mouth then lowered it again and said in a low voice in Afrikaans: "This is a waste of a life."

No one replied because we were too busy silently screaming. Our bodies felt like milk bottles and our souls were bees trapped inside.

My first printed words were a long series of free messages in the classified pages by which I communicated with a woman with whom I was having an anguished love affair. I was single and very lonely in a bachelor flat in a boring part of the city and she lived with a boyfriend she still loved so we couldn't call each other and there were no cellphones in those days, so we sent each other coded messages in the free classifieds: no more than 25 words each, once a week. I remember one exchange being lyrics from a Blondie song. At the age of 22, that is what longing looks like.