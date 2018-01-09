By expropriating land without compensation‚ Cyril Ramaphosa told a crowd on Sunday‚ “we can make this country the garden of Eden”.

It was in interesting metaphor‚ given that Eden was a beautiful wilderness‚ untilled‚ undeveloped‚ and‚ barring two delinquent nudists‚ entirely devoid of human life. Perhaps he was referring to the snake‚ which‚ despite some bad press in recent centuries‚ was the only one in the place offering free education.

Still‚ I don’t want to be too hard on Ramaphosa just at the moment. It must be hellishly difficult to come up with good metaphors right now‚ what with the wave of poisonings currently sweeping the country.

If you believe senior ANC officials‚ perhaps because you are 5 years old‚ a diabolical poisoner is laying waste to the Zuma camp.

Of course‚ this is not news. We know that senior cadres have been eyeing their revolutionary chocolate éclairs with extra suspicion since 2015‚ when rumours began circulating that estranged wife‚ Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma‚ had been planning to slip Msholozi a little something extra with his sleepytime milk.

We also know that David Mabuza narrowly avoided death – or so he claims – after being fed something lethal at a children’s party in 2015‚ although‚ to be fair‚ most of us have narrowly avoided death after being fed something lethal at a children’s party in 2015.