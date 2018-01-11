Matric results are a disgraceful freak show

Let me say it: this government and its basic education department are a disgrace to the nation. They have failed our children, mainly black and poor learners stuck in dysfunctional schools. The children of the middle classes, white and black, are the ones who mainly pass and succeed through this inequitable system. Those also happen, by the way, to be the children of government ministers and officials happily ensconced in former white public and especially private schools.

I worry about what happens between these annual freak shows. A few days ago I got this inbox message from a Grade 12 student from EZ Kabane High School in Port Elizabeth after I had posted a critical comment on the minister’s celebration of the results:

“I was so inspired yesterday when I saw your post and realised how everything you said was true. I’m a grade 12 student this year and I fear that I won’t pass this year due to the lack of responsibility from some other teachers. It’s been a struggle not having a permanent maths and life sciences teacher. It’s a huge concern to most of us who want to pass and head to university. Please sir bring a change to these people misleading us.”

I mention the name of the school (but obviously not the pupil) so that the politicians and officials responsible could act on this situation and give these children a chance at success in school and careers. I will of course pursue this case and ensure that action happens. But there are hundreds of schools in this situation in the Eastern Cape alone and to change the status quo you need a government. A different government, one that does the hard work during the school year rather than boasting about a failed system in January each year.