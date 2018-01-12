Dear Donald: A letter from the Shithole

Dear Donald,

I don’t expect you to read this. I know you have a quota of about 100 words a day and you already blew that sounding out the syllables running along the bottom of Fox & Friends this morning, but I want to write it anyway, because there’s something you need to know that will make your life much, much better.

I am a thing we call a “writer”, living in a place called “South Africa”. I know that’s a lot of information to take in all at one go, but all you need to know is that “South Africa” is in a distant land called “Africa”, curiously enough at the southern end, and a “writer” is someone who writes words for a living. What’s “a living”? Well, it’s something that people have to make who aren’t, like, really smart enough to be handed a fortune by their pappy. OK, everyone up to speed? Good.

Donald, today I read that you are angry about the US accepting migrants from “shithole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway. This made me feel sad, because, as you’ll recall from the previous paragraph, I live in the southern bit of Africa.