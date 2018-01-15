Cyril factor leaves opposition befuddled, leaderless and irrelevant

These are confusing times for South Africa’s political opposition. A national election is due in just 17 months and most, if not all, these parties are incoherent, befuddled, leaderless and largely irrelevant.

They face a conundrum. The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, and the possible removal of Jacob Zuma as state president (the axe may fall on this embarrassing ignoramus as soon as January 18 at the ANC national executive committee meeting), removes one of their main campaign points from the national discourse.

As this crucial bloc in their arsenal is removed and a resurgence in the ruling party’s fortunes is expected, the opposition seems to be flailing about in an uncoordinated and visionless manner. They are being exposed as lacking in strategy and tactics.

Take the EFF, for example. On Saturday, at exactly the same time as Ramaphosa took to the stage to deliver his January 8 speech, the party’s supporters stormed H&M’s shops across the country. They vandalised property, trashed shops, scared off workers and shut down malls.