A few days late and many dollars short‚ as the old saying goes‚ Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday in East London delivered the ANC January 8 statement in celebration of the movement’s 106th anniversary.

The lack of funds is not a reflection on the self-styled Buffalo Man’s huge net worth‚ but on the costly populist promises his party saddled him with alongside their decision to elect him ANC president last month. Still‚ both Ramaphosa and the breathless commentariat enthused that an indicator of the change he symbolised was the fact that the ANC rally had commenced on time.

However‚ unpunctuality remains the calling card of ex-party president Jacob Zuma. His time delinquency would be of little matter‚ were he not still country president. And‚ in that capacity‚ he apparently made Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta cool his heels for over an hour before the great man from Nkandla pitched for their meeting.

Actually‚ the eastern shit hole‚ as the vulgarian Donald Trump apparently dubbed our continent‚ produced‚ among its more remarkable sons‚ the late eminent scholar Ali A. Mazrui.