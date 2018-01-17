Never mind the returning schoolkids. The folks at Sadtu are sad too

There were floods of tears this morning as little Spike was buttoned into his blazer and handed his lunchbox.

“But I don’t want to gooo!” he sobbed. “The kids are so horrible!”

“Spike,” said his wife, “you’re a 45-year-old shop steward in the largest teachers’ union in the country. Now act like it!”

“I am acting like it!” he howled, throwing himself down on the floor and thrashing about. “This is basically Sadtu policy!”

Euphoria knelt down next to her husband and patted his head as he pulled a cheese wedge out of his lunchbox and glumly ground it into the carpet.