One sure way to avoid getting an earful

This is a story about the unexpected benefits of misfortune. No matter how dark the cloud, there’s always some beam of sunshine.

My friend’s brother gives money to homeless people. Not just money – he gives food, items of clothing, anything he happens to have with him that might make their day a little brighter. He says he has a debt to repay, and that you never know when you’ll lose a body part.

Some years ago, while out socialising in an establishment serving fiery and intoxicating liquors, my friend’s brother became involved in some manner of dispute with another gentleman involving a lady. History does not record the point of dispute, but I suspect it involved some confusion concerning the precise definition of “enthusiastic consent”. The disagreement began inside the establishment then continued outside, where the other gentleman bit off his ear.

This was not that gentleman’s first biting rodeo, and he had obviously used his previous experiences to perfect his technique: he did not bite off the lobe or a section of the ear, the way amateurs like Mike Tyson do. He noshed the whole thing, gave it a tentative half-chew, and spat it out whole. Since hearing this story I have experimented by trying to take my friends’ ears whole into my mouth, past the teeth, and I can tell you it’s no easy job, especially once they start struggling, after the initial surprise wears off. You can dislocate a jaw.