Tim Flack describes himself as a regular Joe who earns a living by making knives and jewellery. He lives just outside of Cape Town – which could soon become the first major city in the world to run out of water. It’s an unpalatable predicament for everyone living on the parched southern tip of the country. Here‚ in his own words‚ is what it’s like.

Day zero is looming and we are now at the point of no return.

I wake up and stumble to the loo. The smell is interesting first thing in the morning. This is because we don't flush the loo - “If it's yellow let it mellow‚ if it's brown flush it down.” My dad still lives by this‚ due to the droughts he experienced when he was a young man like me.

I pee‚ my partner pees and that's one flush a flush with soapy shower water collected the night before. The house reeks if you don’t do this. The toilet ceramic needs cleaning‚ it's pretty gross in there.

Off to the kitchen. I put just enough water in the kettle for two cups of coffee. I drink a lot of milk in my coffee so I'm saving water there‚ I think. Off to the shower because‚ by the time the kettle has boiled‚ I'll be done with showering. Shave? Haha‚ not in a long time.