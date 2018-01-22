Cape water disaster: Help us if you can, we're feeling down ...

Now, a few things have gone wrong here. Firstly, it seems Zille has briefly forgotten about major cities called Sarajevo, New Orleans and Aleppo, each of which has faced "challenges" in the last 30 years that, one might argue, rival that faced by Cape Town.

Secondly, Twitter. Enough said.

But the third mistake - a subtle but destructive warping of Zille's words - is important.

I've made mistakes as a columnist. Just recently this website had to retract one of my pieces because I'd got important facts wrong. It happens.

But as time runs out for Cape Town, "it" needs to happen as little as is humanly possible. We in the media cannot be doing accidental harm to the only thing anyone can control right now: the clarity and quality of the information passing from leaders to citizens. God knows the information has been murky and brackish enough.

If you’re wondering why any of this is a problem, consider what’s happening right now: I’ve just written 250 words about something Helen Zille didn’t write, in the hope of putting out a distracting fire started on social media by people who can’t be bothered to read (among them, incidentally, at least one journalist). I haven’t told you a single one of the extremely sobering facts and figures Zille actually wrote. (If you’re feeling strong enough, read it here: