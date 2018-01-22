The Jacob Zuma years took South Africa to the very depths of depravity and despair. His ten years at the head of the ANC have been disastrous. His nine years as head of South Africa have been ruinous. Zuma is incapable of running his own household's piggy bank‚ so handing him the National Treasury keys in 2009 was set to be nothing but the nightmare that has unfolded before our eyes.

Never‚ never and never again must we make such a mistake. Never again must so many be fooled by one so patently incapable of walking in the shoes of Nelson Mandela.

We are the lucky ones‚ though. South Africa has managed to rise up against the assault on its institutions and its poorest. It is a limping South Africa‚ but still able to take small steps into a different and even prosperous future. For now the legal and political processes will unfold.

Liars like "ministers" Des van Rooyen‚ Lynne Brown‚ Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane (I regard them as flunkies of the Gupta family‚ not worthy of being referred to as ministers) will get their comeuppance. Zuma is history. We can now take light-hearted bets whether he will go this week‚ on February 8th or in a month. But this embarrassing small-time version of a Bantustan leader is history now. His voluble support base is shrinking by the day. We shall see him in court.