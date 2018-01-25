Day Zero: Still waiting for those thunderbolts out of the blue

I got down low and slipped out to the left flank. Dave from the Western Cape Water Shedding Facebook group slunk off to the right. And before Neilson could sniff the air or cry out, we had brought him down like two wolves that hunt by bowing nervously and saying, “Hi, sorry, um, just a couple more things.”

And this, for me, was when things got a bit worrying.

If pressure could be reduced (as Maimane had mentioned in his speech) why wasn’t it happening, I asked? It was happening already, replied Neilson. It was tricky — lowering pressure meant high-lying areas got less water than low-lying ones — but they had started installing pressure valves and squeezing off large areas to see how it all worked.

Wait. What? But Dave was now asking how sure the City was about the location and identity of the citizens guilty of the worst wastage. Did Neilson know exactly where those extra 150-million litres were going?

“I took over a few days ago,” said Neilson, “and I’ve asked for exactly that information.”

I confess I was too stunned to ask anything else. I mean, what else do you ask when it’s 76 days from a catastrophe and the person tasked with avoiding that catastrophe hasn’t yet been given the names and addresses of the people accelerating it? How do you phrase a polite question when all you want to do is shake the man by his lapels while screaming, “So just what the hell was Patricia de Lille doing all that time, and who in God’s name was doing oversight? If you’re only reducing pressure now, when do you plan to go after water cheats? Day Zero Plus Two? And are we sure that this team will take us through to Day Zero? I’m only asking because the last team was supposed to do that, and, it turns out, managed to do almost nothing except bring the day forward by a few weeks.”

To be fair, this team might be different, despite comprising mostly the same personnel, and working for the same people who oversaw the last one, and demonstrating the same unwillingness to reveal specifics about the logistics of Day Zero. Anything is possible.

Likewise, Maimane called national government’s non-response “criminal”, and he might be proved right. If a single Capetonian dies because of contaminated water, or because there’s no water to put out a fire, or in a fight over water at a depot, Nomvula Mokonyane will have blood on her hands.

But at some point the room isn’t going to contain three worried interrogators and a columnist. One day there will be rows and rows of proper journalists, and auditors, and millions of voters, all demanding to know what went wrong not just nationally but locally, right here, and who was responsible, and how we protect ourselves from those people in future. Because whoever hastened the arrival of this terrible day, whether they work for the ANC or the DA, must not be allowed near the running of a water-scarce city ever again.

The DA has no doubt learned a lot over the past few months. But the people of Cape Town are learning, too. And remembering.