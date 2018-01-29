South Africa is a country with two legal systems.

The African legal system is undermined and criticised because it has not been written down and commented upon by experts in this specialised field of the law. This means that the administration of justice on the basis of customary law continues to be subordinate to that dispensed by civil courts enforcing Roman-Dutch law.

Long before the colonialists came to Africa‚ Africans were governing themselves by rules based on their own ethical norms and values. The heads of families‚ together with elderly family members‚ were and continue to be responsible for instilling‚ promoting and enforcing these values‚ fundamental to which are respect for and obedience to elders.

It stands to reason that families under the leadership of their heads constitute the primary structures to dispense justice. In all matters that are referred to traditional courts‚ the head of the family has a right to request that the family first be given the opportunity to resolve a dispute before it is put before the court.