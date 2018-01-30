All preconceptions that may have existed before the meeting were swept aside when the minister acknowledged the fundamental importance of the agricultural sector in South Africa and affirmed her view that Agri SA and Government were allies in dealing with the prevailing drought crisis in the Western Cape province.

Certain hard realities had to be addressed‚ including the need for improved water use management and the fact that‚ in certain identified areas‚ farmers are undeniably known to be abstracting and using water unlawfully and to the detriment of their neighbours and the province as a whole. Severe compliance and enforcement action against perpetrators will have to be expected – fair warning has been issued! (Agri SA has consistently maintained its view that where farmers use water unlawfully‚ they do so at the expense of the agricultural community as a whole. As an organisation Agri SA will not defend the indefensible and strongly condemns the unlawful abstraction‚ storage and use of water by all persons.)

While the discussions were led by well-prepared and informed presentations by the delegation of high-level officials from the department who attended the meeting‚ what impressed most was the calm and purposeful way in which the minister conveyed her appreciation for the severity of the impending drought crisis in the Western Cape and here willingness to listen and reach out to Agri SA and the agricultural sector in this time.

At the outset of 2018‚ the situation in the Western Cape is heading into a critical phase and conditions are feared to deteriorate even further as the late summer heat conditions are set to persist. While the sense of panic and desperation deepens as the realities of this present drought are being felt by farmers and city dwellers alike‚ Agri SA has (while setting aside all other differences for the time being) found in Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her officials capable and cool-headed leaders to support and to be emulated by others.

Agri SA looks forward to working together with the Department of Water and Sanitation and‚ in particular‚ Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ in dealing with the effects of the persistent drought ravaging the Western Cape province and adjacent areas at this time.

* Janse Rabie is the head of Natural Resources at Agri SA