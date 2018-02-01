How to get a bachelor's degree in advanced silliness

Do you want to fascinate and horrify people by making the sound of an angry dolphin crossed with a teenage boy whose voice is breaking? Do you want a university degree? Well, why not combine both these goals by enrolling for a degree in yodelling at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Art?

According to the BBC, the Swiss university is now offering a three-year bachelor’s degree and two-year master’s, during which time you will learn the secrets of catastrophically loud throat-wobbling. (There is no word yet on whether it will also offer a degree in avoiding master’s-level yodellers, perhaps something along the lines of Defence Against The Dark Vocal Arts, but give it time.)

At first glance it seems a profoundly silly use of time and money, but this is unfair. Yodelling is a proud Swiss custom, and studying it more closely will undoubtedly help the Swiss understand themselves a little better.

