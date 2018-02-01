Ideas

The Zuma conundrum splits the ANC, but who holds the key?

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
01 February 2018 - 12:58
ANC supporters wait for the show to start at Buffalo City Stadium.
ANC supporters wait for the show to start at Buffalo City Stadium.
Image: Masi Losi

There is serious discord brewing in the newly elected ANC leadership, not only over the future of President Jacob Zuma but who serves as the heads of the party’s key committees for the next five years.

While the ANC’s top officials have publicly contradicted each other on whether Zuma will leave office early, the newly elected national working committee is unable to reach agreement on some of the chairs of subcommittees.

At its first meeting on Monday, the 20-member NWC together with the top six officials had to decide on a new national spokesperson and the chairs of its subcommittees.

Two of these positions are now being contested and they will have to be decided at the next national executive committee meeting.

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | JZ conundrum splits the ANC Ideas
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | What Biko would have told young black people about racism Ideas
  3. TONY LEON | ‘Virtue signalling’ a poor and modern relation of political ... Ideas
  4. OPINION | The weather's hot‚ but now's the time for cool heads Ideas
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | What SA needs is for the wealthy to fork out Ideas

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
X