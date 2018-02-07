Ideas

Zuma has bowed to pressure, and the recent SONA farce is over

07 February 2018 - 06:59 By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

President Jacob Zuma has finally bowed to pressure and given an undertaking to ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa that he will resign.

As a result of the “fruitful and constructive” meeting between the two leaders, Ramaphosa cancelled an urgent ANC national executive committee meeting that was to be held on Wednesday night to discuss Zuma’s fate.

It is understood that at the meeting at Genadendal, the presidential residence in Cape Town, Ramaphosa dug in his heels, giving Zuma little option but to leave office.

It is not yet known when Zuma will tender his resignation as the terms of his exit are being finalised.

To read the full story, visit Times Select here.

