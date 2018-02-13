Accountability Now director‚ Paul Hoffman SC‚ has raised three red flags concerning the regulations published last Friday for the State Capture Commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo.

The choice of the Minister of Justice as keeper of the purse strings of the commission is criticised on the basis of his conflict of interests‚ given that he is suspected of colluding in state capture in the corrupt removal from office of Mxolisi Nxasana as NDPP.

Secondly‚ provisions of the regulations are highlighted as potential “get out of jail free” cards for those who have captured the state.

Thirdly‚ the legality of the way in which the creation of the commission conflicts with the “delegatus non potest delegare” principle is questioned.

Here follows his commentary‚ in full:

Red flags regarding the regulations for the State Capture Commission

13 February 2018‚ Cape Town - On Friday 9 February 2018 the regulations relating to the State Capture Commission (SCC) were published in the Government Gazette. It is prudent to raise a number of red flags in relation to their content and effect.

Firstly‚ the person put in charge of the purse strings of the SCC is none other than the captured Minister of Justice‚ Michael Masutha‚ who was instrumental in negotiating the settlement agreement that saw Mxolisi Nxasana‚ the last independent functionary‚ leave office (at an astronomical cost) to be replaced by Shaun Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions.