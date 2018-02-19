Ideas

Beyond a great speech‚ this is Ramaphosa’s big test

19 February 2018 - 07:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his first state of the nation address in Parliament on 16 February 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his first state of the nation address in Parliament on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inspired and inspiring state of the nation speech was the rallying cry South Africans needed.

But now the hard work begins.

Ramaphosa's cabinet will be key to his success or failure. We all know who should go. Mosebenzi Zwane is not just an incompetent‚ he is a criminal. Des van Rooyen and Lynne Brown are nothing but Gupta employees. They should go.

Bathabile Dlamini‚ Malusi Gigaba and David Mahlobo have nothing to show – except scandal and sloth – for their years in cabinet.

A Cabinet of the Capable will be nothing without a finance minister who is committed‚ knowledgeable‚ talented and trusted by the people and the markets. Ramaphosa has to decide whether the young‚ energetic‚ politically talented Gupta stooge that is Gigaba is rehabilitable‚ or he fires him. He should do the latter‚ but it is possible he won’t. He would be doing himself a huge disfavour.

Ramaphosa has inspired the country over the past two months. His cabinet choices have the potential to begin the turnaround that this country has so desperately craved.

READ MORE

Ramaphosa must rid Cabinet of those who propped up Zuma: Maimane

President Cyril Ramaphosa should demonstrate his commitment to what he said on Friday night during his state of the nation address by getting rid of ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Armed Forces Day commemoration will have special meaning this year: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Wednesday's Armed Forces Day celebrations will have a special meaning this year.
News
22 hours ago

Season of hope and action supplants a decade of despair

South Africa has entered a new age of hope, leaving behind what former president Thabo Mbeki correctly described, just more than a year ago, as the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

What Ramaphosa promised South Africans

Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa made many promises in his state of the nation address on Friday.
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

These are the top 12 priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Tobacco giant 'spied' | Why is the bail kitty so huge? | ... Ideas
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Beyond a great speech‚ this is Ramaphosa’s big test Ideas
  3. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Five things Ramaphosa must do to fix SA | Gupta on the ... Ideas
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Good riddance Zuma | Inside the hunt for Atul Gupta | ... Ideas
  5. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Zuma's long goodbye | The school of danger | Ranjeni ... Ideas

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X