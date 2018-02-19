TIMES SELECT LATEST | Tobacco giant 'used state agency to spy' | Why is the bail kitty so huge? | Justice Malala & more

Whistleblower exposes industrial espionage and tells how it became more sinister as politicians got involved

Top management of the South African and Zimbabwean branches of the world’s largest tobacco producer, British American Tobacco, is under investigation by UK and EU authorities for alleged industrial espionage, money-laundering and bribing government officials.

A whistleblower has described to Times Select how the criminal activities allegedly went down and involved politicians and state agencies.

Madlakazi Mphahlwa, spokesman for BAT SA, declined to respond to questions when approached for comment.

The investigation is part of a larger probe into BAT’s alleged spying operations in Africa.A Johannesburg businessman came dangerously close to forfeiting his bail of R1.1-million this month. When Jason Rohde failed to appear in court he was arrested at the clinic where he was receiving psychiatric treatment.

The bail system is a multimillion-rand operation which is often characterised by bondsmen lurking in the corridors of justice and misinformed accused who lose their money unnecessarily.

Bail of over R274.4-million was received in 2016/2017 according to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. About R40-million was forfeited to the state, and on March 31 2017 uncollected bail in 14,328 cases totalled R8.8-million.

Lawyers say that while the system has its good points, certain aspects should be reviewed as they were often not applied correctly – including the question of whether someone can afford bail.

By law an accused may apply for bail pending the finalisation of a trial. The individual has to abide by bail conditions and has to appear in court. Upon completion of the trial, irrespective of the outcome, the money is returned. If conditions are not met the money is forfeited.

South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, delivered an inspired and inspiring state of the nation speech on Friday. It was always going to be inspiring. First, Ramaphosa is an astute, talented and empathetic leader. Second, it is not very hard to seem a genius after the disastrous tenure of the shockingly ill-equipped and malevolent Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa’s speech is therefore a success in lifting us all up and reminding us what it was we were trying to achieve in crafting the 1994 breakthrough, of which Ramaphosa was a key architect. It was a rallying cry for each and every South African to give of themselves and their talents to a new dawn and a new society.

Many said they had tears in their eyes when Ramaphosa quoted the Hugh Masekela song that entreated all of us to say: “Thuma mina – send me.” We all probably had a little tear there.

Ramaphosa and his team turned that speech around in a day. I am therefore forgiving of the many gaps in it. His silence on the burning Zuma obsession (nuclear power build) is telling. He will need to pronounce on this issue soon.