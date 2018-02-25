Former president Robert Mugabe still has a support structure‚ and his closest family and friends confirmed this by attending his 94th birthday party.

This being the first birthday celebration without state machinery at his disposal‚ it was a platform to speak about the events that led to his removal from office.

"It's sad‚" Mugabe said as he narrated that he had never seen so much force from the military.

"Those tanks you saw‚ I last saw them in 1939-45 (World War 2). Why go to war against your own people? Because of power!" he exclaimed.

Before the birthday celebrations‚ Zanu PF reached out to its former leader and he snubbed them.

But when things were good‚ Mugabe enjoyed the attention from Zanu PF. One classic example was on the eve of his 90th birthday. His former deputy‚ Joice Mujuru‚ claimed Mugabe saw a vision that he would be Zimbabwe's leader when he was 11 years old.

She saw the "vision" as a prophecy fulfilled - similar to a young Moses seeing the burning bush.

Celebrating Mugabe’s birthday dates back to 1986 under the banner 21st February Movement.