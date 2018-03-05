South Africa has over the past week been in the grip of hysteria over what the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania used to quaintly refer to as “The Land Question”.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has been hailed by some as a hero who has finally‚ finally‚ done what the ANC has failed to achieve in 24 years of freedom.

Meanwhile‚ others have cowered in the corner proclaiming that the entire property rights regime in the country is about to collapse.

The massive and glaring inequality in land ownership‚ and the massive economic inequality of South Africa‚ is an extraordinarily huge political risk. Whoever one may be‚ this cannot continue – or else we will be destroyed anyway.