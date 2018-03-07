Ideas

Opinion

Why are we laughing when babies are dying?

Listeriosis memes and puns expose our fantastic callousness

Tom Eaton Columnist
07 March 2018 - 07:00
Medical technologist Bolele Disenyeng in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg.
Medical technologist Bolele Disenyeng in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg.
Image: ALON SKUY

Just so I’m clear: when 140 mentally ill patients die in the care of Life Esidemeni it’s a national scandal and a moral outrage, but when 180 people die of listeriosis because they’ve eaten processed meats it’s hilarious?

Look, I get it. I like cracking jokes and sharing memes about current affairs as much as the next compulsive attention-seeker.

But, dear jokers, babies are dying. I’m sorry to be a buzz-kill but that’s actually happening. Longed for, dreamed of, they arrived like a miracle and then they got killed by this vicious little bug, and now their parents’ hearts are broken and nothing can ever by funny again, not really – except for you, for five seconds, until the next meme pops up on your screen.

Read Tom Eaton's full column on Times Select

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Why are we laughing when babies are dying? Ideas
  2. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Polony: What's so funny? | Indian Gupta raids | Andrea ... Ideas
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Julius seizer? No‚ just Malema the manipulator Ideas
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Deeds‚ not words‚ matter amid the land hysteria Ideas
  5. THE ECLECTIC WEEKEND | Land grabs and losses | Satisfy your inner grammar nerd ... Ideas

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X