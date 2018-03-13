Bad drama with sex dolls and overblown politicians

Zambia is cracking down on sex dolls‚ and its minister for National Guidance and Religious Affairs approves. Also‚ satire is dead because politicians are now just taking the piss and we’re all too tired or confused or pious or bovine to tell them to sit down and leave the absurd jokes to the professionals.

But back to the crackdown.

Zambia‚ it was revealed this week‚ has had it with silicone succubae corrupting the morals of its youth and flouting the Bible‚ specifically Chapter 2 of the Gospel of St Prude the Issued in which an angel wrestles a rubber sex mannequin imported from Asia.

Okay‚ I made up that last part but the rest is true. Zambia has a minister for National Guidance and Religious Affairs‚ and she is taking it to the sex dolls in no uncertain terms.

