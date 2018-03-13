Rameo and Julius: Cyril’s strange wooing of Malema

The ANC might have run out of ideas. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza’s sudden attempt to woo EFF leader Julius Malema like lovelorn exes exposes that the ANC is unable to think of new ways to fire up its 2019 election campaign and reach out to new voters.

The language employed by Ramaphosa and Mabuza did not seem to be ordinary politicking – they were trying to appeal to Malema personally rather than politically.

“We would love to have Julius Malema back in the ANC. He is still ANC down deep in his heart‚” said Ramaphosa.

