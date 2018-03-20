Ideas

Opinion

The best way to punish Jacob Zuma is…

Tom Eaton Columnist
20 March 2018 - 07:00
Jacob Zuma
Jacob Zuma
Image: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

How should Jacob Zuma be punished?

I know I’m putting all kinds of carts before all sorts of horses. Zuma might not be found guilty of anything. He might not even go to trial. He might slide out of this as he’s slid out of so many tight spots before.

But let’s just imagine the scene many people have been fantasising about for years: the moment that a judge passes sentence on Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma.

What should the judge say? Social media is full of easy‚ vengeful answers to that question. Tar and feathers! The rack! Hang‚ draw and quarter him! Before Zuma was ousted from power‚ it was not uncommon to see people on social media demanding that “somebody” shoot him. Even the most moderate howls from this mob demand life sentences in dank dungeons.

These responses are medieval in their violence and crudeness.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | The best way to punish Jacob Zuma is… Ideas
  2. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Undertakers raise cash for Zuma | Esidimeni aftermath | ... Ideas
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | SA doesn’t want to suffer this blustering fool Shaun Abrahams Ideas
  4. THE ECLECTIC WEEKEND: 12 great reads you may have missed Ideas
  5. It was an ANN7th heaven for satirists Ideas

Latest Videos

World's last male northern white rhino dies
Pops goes the plastic

Related articles

  1. It was an ANN7th heaven for satirists Ideas
  2. TOM EATON | Bad drama with sex dolls and overblown politicians Ideas
  3. TOM EATON | What’s troubling Malusi Gigaba? Ideas
  4. TOM EATON | Why are we laughing when babies are dying? Ideas
X