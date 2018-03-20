The best way to punish Jacob Zuma is…

How should Jacob Zuma be punished?

I know I’m putting all kinds of carts before all sorts of horses. Zuma might not be found guilty of anything. He might not even go to trial. He might slide out of this as he’s slid out of so many tight spots before.

But let’s just imagine the scene many people have been fantasising about for years: the moment that a judge passes sentence on Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma.

What should the judge say? Social media is full of easy‚ vengeful answers to that question. Tar and feathers! The rack! Hang‚ draw and quarter him! Before Zuma was ousted from power‚ it was not uncommon to see people on social media demanding that “somebody” shoot him. Even the most moderate howls from this mob demand life sentences in dank dungeons.

These responses are medieval in their violence and crudeness.

