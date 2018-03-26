The return of the Economic Fighting Fascist

What’s eating Julius Malema‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters leader? Why is he suddenly reheating his attacks on independent media houses – this time with the Zuma-esque allegation that they are representatives of whites‚ “whiteness” and that hoary old chestnut “white monopoly capital”?

The answer is simple enough: Malema and the EFF are a fascist organisation that is quickly running out of targets. They need an enemy and the media and whites are the easiest targets around.

What is fascism? The Oxford dictionaries make reference to it as tending to “include a belief in the supremacy of one national or ethnic group‚ a contempt for democracy‚ an insistence on obedience to a powerful leader‚ and a strong demagogic approach”.

Which party in South Africa reminds one of these fascistic characteristics? It is the EFF. And these fascistic characteristics have never been as pronounced as they have been these past few months.