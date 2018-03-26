Ideas

The return of the Economic Fighting Fascist

26 March 2018 - 09:21 By Justice Malala
EFF leader Julius Malema has been attacking independent media houses, hauling out tired accusations of 'whiteness' or 'white supremacy'.
EFF leader Julius Malema has been attacking independent media houses, hauling out tired accusations of 'whiteness' or 'white supremacy'.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

What’s eating Julius Malema‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters leader? Why is he suddenly reheating his attacks on independent media houses – this time with the Zuma-esque allegation that they are representatives of whites‚ “whiteness” and that hoary old chestnut “white monopoly capital”?

The answer is simple enough: Malema and the EFF are a fascist organisation that is quickly running out of targets. They need an enemy and the media and whites are the easiest targets around.

What is fascism? The Oxford dictionaries make reference to it as tending to “include a belief in the supremacy of one national or ethnic group‚ a contempt for democracy‚ an insistence on obedience to a powerful leader‚ and a strong demagogic approach”.

Which party in South Africa reminds one of these fascistic characteristics? It is the EFF. And these fascistic characteristics have never been as pronounced as they have been these past few months.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | The return of the Economic Fighting Fascist Ideas
  2. The Eclectic Weekend: 12 great reads you may have missed Ideas
  3. OPINION | How 'stealth bomber' Ramaphosa can return the ANC to its former glory Ideas
  4. TOM EATON | Don't let self-serving politicians hijack our life-and-death issues Ideas
  5. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Guptas in R2bn-a-year scam? | Defence lawyers live in ... Ideas

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X