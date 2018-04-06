It was all a bit of a storm in a coffee mug

The arguments are still raging, the accusations still flying, the defences still stacking up, but we do know one thing about star DJ Black Coffee: when he went to perform in Israel over the Easter Weekend, he sold out completely.

Your personal politics will, of course, colour that statement.

If, like the EFF and ANC, you consider Mr Coffee's trip to Tel Aviv a betrayal of the Palestinian people, you will no doubt accuse him of being a callous mercenary.

If, like many of his fans and die-hard supporters of Israel, you believe that the condemnation is overblown and hypocritical, then you'll see him as a bridge-building international star who has the charisma to sell out a 6,000-seat venue on the other side of the world.