Ideas

Helen gets an andile in the bathabile: A brief A-Z of SA politics

Tom Eaton Columnist
10 April 2018 - 08:00
The first gusts of the impending general election word-storm are already sending autumn leaves swirling around our feet.
The first gusts of the impending general election word-storm are already sending autumn leaves swirling around our feet.
Image: 123RF

A long‚ hot‚ rancorous summer has come to an end.

The rotten heart of a corrupt cabal has been exposed. Desperate men have denied and lied and lashed out‚ only to be deposed. The old order has crumbled.

And that was just the Australian cricket team.

Unfortunately‚ it’s just going to get worse. The noise and rancour‚ I mean: it goes without saying that the Australian cricket team is just going to get worse.

There’s a storm coming: of rhetoric‚ of agitation and anger‚ of grandstanding. And of words. Hundreds and thousands and perhaps millions of words.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Helen gets an andile in the bathabile: A brief A-Z of SA politics Ideas
  2. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Why the fatal wall collapse happened | Parent-killer free ... Ideas
  3. JUSTICE MALALA: What is Jacob Zuma up to? Ideas
  4. TOM EATON | It was all a bit of a storm In a coffee mug Ideas
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Winnie and Vicki: They both tell the South African story Ideas

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X