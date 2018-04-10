A long‚ hot‚ rancorous summer has come to an end.

The rotten heart of a corrupt cabal has been exposed. Desperate men have denied and lied and lashed out‚ only to be deposed. The old order has crumbled.

And that was just the Australian cricket team.

Unfortunately‚ it’s just going to get worse. The noise and rancour‚ I mean: it goes without saying that the Australian cricket team is just going to get worse.

There’s a storm coming: of rhetoric‚ of agitation and anger‚ of grandstanding. And of words. Hundreds and thousands and perhaps millions of words.