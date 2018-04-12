Malema to speak at Winnie’s funeral despite ANC qualms

EFF leader Julius Malema is billed to speak at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral on Saturday after a special request from her family.

There have been behind-the-scenes negotiations on the issue due to disquiet among some ANC leaders about Malema “hijacking” the event.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams confirmed on Wednesday night that Malema was scheduled to speak as per “the last programme I saw”.

But EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said he could not confirm whether Malema would address the funeral.