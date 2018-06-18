Ideas

Opinion

SA is falling apart and, yes, it is your fault

18 June 2018 - 11:00
EFF leader Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema
Image: Alon Skuy/THE TIMES

So this is where we are now: the political noise is at full blast, the whites say the blacks are revolting and incapable while the blacks say the whites are revolting and selfish. If you were to listen to many so-called South African leaders, on social media and other public platforms, that is where our country is today. A country divided, our backs to each other.

A mere 24 years after we seemed to cohere under the vision of a united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa, we are swiftly disintegrating into a country of us and them, of camps and villages where we are defined by the colours of our skin. We are pointing fingers, we are shouting, we are angry. We cannot hear each other. We cannot bear each other.

Meanwhile, the ideological glue that has held it, largely, all together is coming undone. The ANC, the self-styled “leader of society”, is a party whose every regional or provincial meeting is characterised by the throwing of chairs, the intimidation of members, the paying of bribes and the shouting-down of leaders.

There is no thinking, no reflection, at ANC conferences. There is merely the warring for positions. The ANC cannot hold itself together. It cannot, therefore, hold the rest of our society together.

Read Malala's full column in Times Select.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | SA is falling apart and, yes, it is your fault Ideas
  2. THE ECLECTIC WEEKEND | 12 great reads you may have missed Ideas
  3. TIMES SELECT LATEST | A bleak winter of electricity discontent | Gordhan vs ... Ideas
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why things never fall apart in SA Ideas
  5. TIMES SELECT LATEST | World Cup fun, facts, food | The men who want Zille's job ... Ideas

Latest Videos

6 big moments from opening weekend of Fifa World Cup you may have missed
Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
X