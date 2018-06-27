What Cyril has to do if he wants to win

For the first time‚ Cyril Ramaphosa’s face will appear on the ballot paper in next year’s elections.

This is likely to be a major factor in how people vote‚ or whether they vote at all.

Ramaphosa’s election as ANC leader has been a major game changer in South African politics since he has the potential to arrest the governing party’s downward trend at the polls.

There remains a lot of goodwill around his presidency and many people are willing him to succeed. He seems to have emptied out his bag of initial deliverables with his clean-up campaign in the state and removal of a number of compromised people in senior positions.

But there is a long way to go‚ including removing dead wood from his cabinet and cleaning up the National Prosecuting Authority.